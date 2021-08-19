Baker City Councilor Lynette Perry announced her resignation on Wednesday, Aug. 18, citing health issues.
Perry was elected in November 2018 to a four-year term.
“There are many issues that will be coming before the Council that I feel strongly about and would like to represent the city population by being able to vote on their behalf, however the time has come that I just must cut back on my stress level,” Perry said. “Stepping down from Council was a very hard decision, but one that had to be made.”
Perry wrote in her letter of resignation, sent to City Manager Jon Cannon and her six fellow councilors, that she believes that when you agree to serve your community or any organization that you “give one hundred percent of yourself to the task at hand.”
“Due to worsening health issues I am no longer able to put in the time required to serve to the degree the City and the public deserve,” Perry wrote. “It has been a pleasure to be a part of the governing process of the city. I wish you well.”
Mayor Kerry McQuisten said she understands Perry’s position.
“I’m sorry to see her go, but after talking with her, I understand her reasoning and wish her the best,” McQuisten said. “She has put in a lot of work for the community.”
Perry’s term continues through the end of 2022.
Per the city charter, the remaining councilors will appoint Perry’s replacement, who will serve the remainder of her term.
