LA GRANDE — The arrest of a third suspect involved in an attempted burglary and police chase brings an end to a dramatic manhunt that tied up police resources from several agencies.
Demus Montez, 36, Hermiston, evaded officers following the events Sunday, July 17, that started in Island City. Police finally caught up with Montez during the early morning hours of July 19. Montez was identified by a motorist who reported seeing an individual wearing a black hooded sweatshirt crawl out of a field outside Elgin, according to Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen. Police scanner traffic indicated the caller reported the individual was walking down Highway 82 near the Elgin Stampede grounds.
Deputies arrived on scene, took Montez into custody and booked him into the Union County Jail. He was arrested on charges of attempted murder, first-degree attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief, reckless endangering and misdemeanor fleeing.
Montez joins Jessica Spalinger, 31, of Walla Walla, Washington, and Ashtin Romine, 26, of Clarkston, Washington, who were arrested around 10 p.m. July 17 in connection with the episode that began with the attempted burglary of Bullseye Muzzleloader’s and More, 10201 W. First St., Island City, on July 17.
The gun shop’s owner, Rick Gorte, was pleased to hear about the capture of the final suspect.
“I’m glad that they got him,” he said. “He was a danger to our community.”
Store owner recounts fending off two masked men
Gorte was cleaning up shattered glass on July 17 following a break-in at his gun store the night before.
Gorte said around 2:30 p.m. two masked men attempted to enter the shattered glass door of his store. He and the four family members and two friends with him in his shop yelled at the two masked men who then fled the scene.
The two individuals ran to and entered a white sedan — later identified as a 2005 KIA Spectra — parked west of the gun shop. Gorte’s daughter, Randi Jo Shafer, then stood in front of the sedan in an effort to stop it from leaving. Its driver, identified later during an interview with Oregon State Police detectives as Spalinger, attempted to run over Shafer, Gorte said, but she leaped onto the hood of the sedan before being thrown off as the vehicle’s driver sped away. Shafer’s foot was injured as a result, according to arrest documents.
As the sedan’s driver raced out of the parking lot, Gorte’s son-in-law fired three shots at it with a pistol. Gorte said he believes at least one of the shots may have hit the sedan.
Gorte’s son-in-law got into a vehicle and began following the sedan but pulled back when a Union County Sheriff’s deputy, responding to a 911 call from the store, took over the chase toward Imbler.
Gorte said he thinks the two masked individuals and their driver were responsible for the earlier break-in and were attempting to rob the store a second time.
The chase and gunfire
According to arrest documents, shortly after fleeing the gun store, Spalinger switched out from the driver’s seat with Romine, who then drove the vehicle to Hunter Road where it was located by pursuing law enforcement near Booth Lane.
“When the vehicle passed me, I saw three occupants in the vehicle; a male in the driver’s seat and a second male in the back seat and a third person in the front seat,” Union County Sheriff’s Sgt. Travis Schaad wrote in the arrest document.
Schaad attempted a traffic stop, but Romine failed to yield and continued at speeds of approximately 105 mph.
The pursuit ended up on Summerville Road, where Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Dane Jensen reported shots were fired from the sedan, which shattered its rear window. One or two bullets hit Jensen’s patrol vehicle, which caused it to overheat.
The Observer Publisher Karrine Brogoitti was at her Imbler home on Summerville Road when the suspects sped past. She heard the sound of the speeding vehicle long before it flew by the picture windows of her living room.
The pursuit continued through Imbler onto Striker Lane before turning north on Grays Corner Road. They took Rinehart Lane to Indian Creek where the vehicle crashed at the bridge on Indian Creek Road near Dutton Road.
Romine, Spalinger and Montez fled from the vehicle into the dense brush and vegetation. As a result, additional law enforcement was called to the scene and a perimeter was set up.
The Northeast Oregon Regional SWAT Team and the Oregon State Police SWAT Team responded to the area and ultimately located and arrested Spalinger and Romine late on July 17.
Romine was arrested for reckless endangering and for misdemeanor and felony fleeing, while Spalinger is in jail for first-degree assault, hit-and-run with injury, recklessly endangering and misdemeanor fleeing from police.
“Spalinger admitted they knew the police were attempting to stop them when I turned on my overhead lights on Hunter Road,” Schaad wrote in his report. “She stated Romine was driving at this time, which corresponds with what I saw when the vehicle passed me at Booth and Hunter Road.”
The fallout
The owner of Bullseye Muzzleloader’s and More said he has been overwhelmed by the expressions of support his family is receiving on social media.
“It makes you feel like people care, for sure,” Gorte said.
Gorte, who has owned his shop for almost 10 years, said he finds it hard to believe something like this occurred in a place like Island City.
“You would not think this could happen in a small town,” he said. “Things have changed and not for the best.”
Gorte said he is relieved nobody suffered any major injuries. His daughter received medical treatment at Grande Ronde Hospital, according to police documents.
“I’m glad that nobody has been hurt,” he said. “My daughter’s foot will heal.”
Gorte lauded the work law enforcement officers did to apprehend the three suspects.
“Our police force did an exceptional job,” he said.
Gorte said he does not feel relieved of all the stress he’s been under, though, because a lot of work is ahead as he pushes to get his store back in order following the break-in, but he said he does feel better.
“I’m more hopeful,” he said.
The court has appointed attorneys for Spalinger and Romine. La Grande’s James Schaeffer is representing Spalinger, and Canyon City’s Kathleen Dunn is the attorney for Romine. They have hearing pleas scheduled for Aug. 15 and Aug. 22, respectively.
According to arrest documents, Montez is being represented by Rick Dall of La Grande. His plea hearing is set for Aug. 17.
