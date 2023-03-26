Four out of 10 Oregonians say they are “very worried” about the impact of climate change, according to a recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

The nonprofit organization said concern about climate change ranks lower for Oregon residents than homelessness, affordable housing, substance abuse and addiction, polarization in politics and political violence.

