Single-use polystyrene food containers would be a thing of the past under legislation that the Oregon House sent to Gov. Tina Kotek.

Such containers would be phased out by 2025 under Senate Bill 543, which the House passed April 26, on a 40-18 vote. Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, who represents Baker County, voted in favor of the bill. State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, whose district includes Baker County, also voted for the bill when the Senate approved it in early April.

