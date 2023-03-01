SAN FRANCISCO — The goal for Golden State: Do everything to shut down Damian Lillard, without fouling the Trail Blazers star after he made all 16 of his free throws last time against the defending champs.

Jordan Poole had 29 points, six assists and five rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 23 points and the Warriors rallied past the red-hot Lillard and Portland 123-105 on Tuesday night, Feb. 28.

