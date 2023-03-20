The Portland Trail Blazers hung around with the LA Clippers for most of their game Sunday night, March 19 at the Moda Center and found themselves down just 101-95 with 7:59 remaining.

From that point on, however, the Clippers showed why they are firmly in the mix to earn a playoff berth in the Western Conference, while the Blazers are closer to falling to the fifth-worst record in the NBA than they are reaching 10th place.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.