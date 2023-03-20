The Portland Trail Blazers hung around with the LA Clippers for most of their game Sunday night, March 19 at the Moda Center and found themselves down just 101-95 with 7:59 remaining.
From that point on, however, the Clippers showed why they are firmly in the mix to earn a playoff berth in the Western Conference, while the Blazers are closer to falling to the fifth-worst record in the NBA than they are reaching 10th place.
The Clippers outscored the Blazers 16-7 in the final minutes to win 117-102.
“I thought the third quarter kind of hurt us a little bit, but we were still nip and tuck the whole time,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told reporters. “We just could never pick up momentum the whole time.”
Jusuf Nurkic led the Blazers with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Damian Lillard scored 21 points and Anfernee Simons added 16 points. But they combined to go 2 of 14 on threes. As a team, the Blazers made just 6 of 26 threes (23.1%). Blazers forward Jerami Grant was out with a quad bruise.
Billups said he felt that the Blazers did a good job of taking what the Clippers gave them on offense by attacking the middle of the court with Nurkic and Drew Eubanks, who came off the bench for 10 points and eight rebounds.
When those two weren’t scoring, they combined for eight assists. The Blazers at halftime had 15 assists on 22 field goals.
But the Blazers couldn’t sustain that type of play without perimeter shooting help.
“I thought we had so many stretches where we had good looks, but we just couldn’t knock down, couldn’t make,” Billups said. “When you shoot 20% from three, it’s going to be an uphill battle pretty much every game.”
The Clippers, on the other hand, connected on 42.9%. Paul George scored 29 points and Kawhi Leonard added 24. Russell Westbrook shot just 3 of 12 from the field but finished the game with nine points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
