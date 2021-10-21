LA GRANDE — Cassy Kellogg thought about doing something special for her children and other kids after the strain of nearly two years of COVID-19 mandates.
So, one day earlier this month, Kellogg saw a clip of an Alex Boyé concert on social media and on a whim she reached out to Boyé to inquire about possibly having the Utah-based singer perform in Union County.
“When I watched how fun those concerts are when I was watching on social media, I just thought I want my kids and their friends and the kids in our area to be able to have that experience,” Kellogg said.
Boyé’s free, public “Bend not Break” suicide awareness concert will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Union County Fairgrounds. Magician/motivational speaker Brad Barton, who Don Kellogg, Cassy Kellogg’s husband, met in 2000 at a Boy Scout camp at Farragut State Park, will open for Boyé.
The Kelloggs have been seeing to all the details that go into bringing in a nationally-known artist in a short period of time.
“We have a lot going on,” Don Kellogg said.
Finding an ‘angel’
When she reached out to Boyé about coming to La Grande, Cassy Kellogg said she was given a couple of options about raising the money to pay for the concert — find sponsors or “find an angel.”
The couple found an unnamed “angel” who donated $50,000 to make the concert happen. Don Kellogg, who retired a couple of years ago after a long career with Avista, is raising another $15,000 to pay for Barton and the rest of the event.
Cassy Kellogg said finding either a sponsor or an “angel” was a key factor in making sure the concert happened.
“The whole thing’s free,” she said. “That’s one of the purposes of the concert, is that everybody can come.”
Boyé’s shows routinely draw as many as 10,000 people. The Kelloggs are optimistic that the Union County show can draw as many as 2,500 fans.
“There’s people who will travel from Boise and the Tri-Cities and stuff to see Alex,” Don Kellogg said.
Suicide prevention resources
Cassy Kellogg said she’s seen, and heard about, children struggling during the pandemic. When she saw the clip of Boyé’s performance on his current “Ignite the Light” tour, she thought having him bring his show to La Grande and offering suicide prevention resources could be beneficial.
“It’s a tough world for them,” she said. “It was something I really wanted to bring to La Grande.”
“People come to watch the concert, but the purpose in the tour is to connect local people with local resources,” Cassy Kellogg said. “So the Union County Safe Communities Coalition is supporting us.”
Suicide prevention information and resources will be shared during the concert and exhibitors will have booths to provide resources. The Kelloggs are also working with the La Grande Lions Club to open their booth at the fairgrounds to sell hamburgers.
“That would be another charity people would be donating to if they bought lunch,” Cassy Kellogg said.
The concert will follow all COVID-19 mandates, including masks and social distancing.
“We will strive to follow all guidelines,” Don Kellogg said.
Alex Boyé’s popularity
Boyé has resided in Utah for two decades. He is a former member of the European boy-band “Awesome” and of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Boyé’s professional career has included recording religious and Latter-day Saint music.
In recent years, he has also built a massive YouTube following by performing Africanized versions of popular music, including “Let It Go” and “Circle of Life” from the Disney movies “Frozen” and “The Lion King” respectively as well as the Taylor Swift hit “Shake It Off.”
Boyé also appeared on America’s Got Talent and was named the 2017 artist of the year and grand prize winner in a music contest sponsored by Pepsi and Hard Rock Cafe. He’s also performed a halftime show for NFL’s Monday Night Football this past December in Miami.
“I’m hoping that La Grande can prove to the rest of the world that you can get Alex Boye to come because Los Angeles, Miami, Salt Lake, those are his venues so far in life,” Don Kellogg said.
