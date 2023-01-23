BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 19 points, Dexter Akanno added 16, and Oregon State defeated California 68-48 on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Glenn Taylor Jr. added 11 points for Oregon State (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12), which shot 54% both overall and from 3-point distance, making 13 of 24 from beyond the arc. The Beavers made one free throw in six tries.
Kuany Kuany scored 15 points for Cal (3-17, 2-7). The Golden Bears shot 37.5% overall and made 3 of 15 3-pointers.
California was within 10 points early in the second half before Akanno hit a 3-pointer and Pope added six points on a three-point play and a 3-pointer to give the Beavers a 19-point lead with 15:58 remaining. Cal scored the next eight points to get back within 39-28 but the Bears missed their next five shots.
Oregon State’s lead peaked at 58-30 with 6:25 to go.
Meanwhile, the Beavers made five of six in a 13-0 run as Justin Rochelin hit a 3-pointer, Michael Rataj added a 3-pointer and Rochelin connected again from distance to spark the run.
Oregon State’s lead peaked at 58-30 with 6:25 to go.
The Golden Bears made only 4 of 23 shots in the first half and trailed 27-15 at the break. Cal led 12-11 with 6:01 to go before Oregon State closed the half on a 15-4 run.
Oregon State’s win leaves the Beavers and Golden Bears tied with Stanford for last place in the conference.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.