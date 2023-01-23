BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 19 points, Dexter Akanno added 16, and Oregon State defeated California 68-48 on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Glenn Taylor Jr. added 11 points for Oregon State (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12), which shot 54% both overall and from 3-point distance, making 13 of 24 from beyond the arc. The Beavers made one free throw in six tries.

