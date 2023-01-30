CORVALLIS (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Oregon State rallied to beat Colorado 60-52 on Saturday night, Jan. 28.
Pope, who missed all three of his 3-pointers in the first half, sank 5 of 7 in the second for the Beavers (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12 Conference). Glenn Taylor Jr. pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of his career.
Tristan da Silva notched his second double-double for the Buffaloes (12-11, 4-8), scoring 22 points with 15 rebounds. Da Silva made 9 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers. J'Vonne Hadley totaled 11 points and seven rebounds.
Da Silva had seven points and Ethan Wright came off the bench to score six as Colorado took a 26-25 lead into halftime. The Buffaloes led by seven midway through the half. Michael Rataj hit a 3-pointer to pull the Beavers even at 22 with 3:36 to go. Wright answered with a 3-pointer and Hadley made 1 of 2 free throws before Nick Krass hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to get Oregon State within a point.
Pope sank three straight 3-pointers, Oregon State turned a three-point deficit into a 40-36 lead with 11:13 left to play, and the Beavers never trailed again. Pope followed a Taylor layup with his fourth 3-pointer over a span of 4:38 to give Oregon State its biggest lead at 45-36 with 8:50 left to play.
Oregon State shot 38% overall to Colorado's 35%. Both teams made seven 3-pointers although the Buffaloes needed six more attempts than the Beavers.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.