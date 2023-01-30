CORVALLIS (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Oregon State rallied to beat Colorado 60-52 on Saturday night, Jan. 28.

Pope, who missed all three of his 3-pointers in the first half, sank 5 of 7 in the second for the Beavers (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12 Conference). Glenn Taylor Jr. pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of his career.

