PORTLAND — Eight days ago, Portland State men’s basketball was winless in 16 games against Oregon State.
The Vikings suddenly have a two-game winning streak over the Beavers. Portland State walloped Oregon State in every way possible Sunday night, Nov. 27, beating the Beavers 83-71 for seventh place in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at Chiles Center.
It was the Vikings’ second win over Oregon State (3-4) this season, as PSU won 79-66 at Corvallis on Nov. 19. This performance was more convincing, as Portland State (3-4) hit nine three-pointers, bested OSU on the boards and never trailed.
“We didn’t come here to be a participant. We came here to win. Tonight was our night,” PSU coach Jase Coburn said.
Portland State had six players score in double figures, led by Jorell Saterfield’s 15 points.
Freshman Jordan Pope topped Oregon State
with 23 points.
Coburn is proud of a resume-building two-game winning streak over Oregon State.
“It’s a big deal for our guys to be the first team to be able to beat Oregon State,” Coburn said. “I don’t know if it’ll ever happen again, but it was exciting.”
Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said there’s no need to dig deep into video or a box score to figure out what happened.“It comes down to this: they’re a better team right now,” Tinkle said.
“That doesn’t just mean players. Staff, all the way down to the last player on the roster. They’re better than us and they’ve proven it.”
There were going to be growing pains for Oregon State because of a freshman-dominated roster. But one thing that didn’t figure was the lack of energy at the game’s outset. Portland State beat Oregon State eight days ago, and yet it was the Vikings who came out inspired. The Beavers’ bench was lifeless, the play on the floor lacking energy.
“We’ll answer it. Right now, there’s a lot going through my head,” Tinkle said. “There’s no excuse. Maybe our guys would have learned a lesson and responded. We’re going to watch film and get it fixed.”
Portland State dominated the first half and led 45-34 at halftime. The Vikings sprinted to an 18-3 lead six minutes into the game and managed to maintain the spread for most of the half.
The Vikings shot 16 of 32 and made five threes during the first half.
OSU briefly had a couple spurts, but the Beavers couldn’t sustain the momentum. Pope scored five points during a 10-0 run as Oregon State trimmed Portland State’s lead to 20-15. But the Vikings soon stomped on the gas, using transition to fuel an 11-3 run for a 37-22 lead.
The Beavers made a spirited run early in the second half, pulling to within 51-43 on a three-point play by Pope. But like most of OSU’s attempts at claiming momentum, it didn’t last long. The Vikings quickly got control, going on an 11-2 run to take their largest lead at 17 points with 11 minutes remaining.
The Vikings’ lead grew as large as 22 points, but Oregon State didn’t wilt. The Beavers ran off nine consecutive points to trim the deficit to 76-63 with 4:46 remaining.
PSU coasted to the finish, as its lead never dipped below 10 points.
