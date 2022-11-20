CORVALLIS (AP) — Jorell Saterfield scored a career-high 26 points and Portland State beat Oregon State 79-66 on Saturday night, Nov. 19 for its first win in the series.
Portland State (2-2) took the lead for good on Isiah Kirby's 3-pointer with 6:44 remaining. Jordan Pope's jumper pulled Oregon State within 70-66 with 2:32 to play before the Vikings closed on a 9-0 run.
Saterfield, a 6-foot-4 junior transfer from UTEP, was 8-of-17 shooting from the floor. Hunter Woods added 19 points and the pair combined for seven of the Vikings' eight 3-pointers. Kirby finished with 12 points.
Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a career-best 25 points to lead Oregon State (3-1), which had won 16 straight in the series. Pope added 14 points.
Oregon State shot 50% from the floor but committed 12 turnovers in the first half and trailed 37-33 at the break.
The Beavers opened the second half on a 13-3 run for their largest lead of the game, 46-40, with 13:17 to play. But they went cold from there, finishing the half 9-of-24 shooting from the field (37.5%) that included missing 8 of 9 from 3-point range.
