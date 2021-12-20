UNION — Union High School hosted its annual Bobcat Classic holiday basketball tournament this past weekend, bringing in a slew of girls and boys teams from around the area. Union County schools Union, Imbler, Elgin, Cove and Powder Valley were present, as well as Enterprise.
On the boys side, Powder Valley went 3-0 at the tournament and improved to 8-0 on the year. The Badgers are currently rated as the No. 1 team in the 1A OSAA rankings.
Powder Valley tops Union in tournament finale
On the final day of the tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, Union and Powder Valley battled out a nail-biter that went down to the final possessions. The Badgers won 57-53 behind 21 points from senior guard Reece Dixon and 18 points from junior forward Cole Martin.
The game was neck-and-neck throughout, with the score knotted at 36-36 heading into the fourth quarter. With 20 seconds remaining, Union’s Bo Ledbetter hit a deep three-pointer to cut Powder Valley’s lead to 54-53.
Powder’s Case Olson missed two free throws on the ensuing possession, but Martin secured the rebound and scored from the post to put the Badgers up 56-53 with just over 10 seconds remaining. Ledbetter tried a three from deep to tie the game with just second left, but the shot was not good. The Badgers held on to win by four and win their eighth straight game to start the season.
Powder Valley defeated Enterprise 79-62 on Day 1 and knocked off Imbler 51-28 on Day 2. Dixon and Martin led the way with 14 points each in the win over Enterprise, while Kaiden Dalke and Case Olson both scored a team-high 10 points against Imbler.
Crane wins girls title
Crane won the tournament on the girls side, knocking off Jordan Valley 31-29 in an exciting final matchup.
Powder Valley had a productive tournament, picking up its first two wins of the season. After a 43-40 loss to Enterprise on Day 1, the Badgers picked up big wins over Imbler and Elgin to improve to 2-7 on the year.
