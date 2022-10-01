A Dufur Rangers player suffered an injury on Sept. 29 at the Powder Valley field, needing EMTs to carefully transport him to the hospital. Referees called the game at the start of the fourth quarter.
Running back Tucker Martin was a driving force for the Badgers, seen here after breaking away from all Rangers defense for the touchdown on Sept 29, 2022.
NORTH POWDER — An injury cut the football game short between the Powder Valley Badgers and the Dufur Rangers on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Just 18 seconds into the fourth quarter, a Dufur player went down and was taken away by ambulance. The referees called the game, resulting in a score of 43-16 for the Badgers.
In the first quarter, the Badgers led the game 8-0 following a touchdown by Tucker Martin, followed by a successful conversion.
The Badgers established a strong lead by the second quarter with touchdown runs by Cole Martin. Powder led 35-0 at halftime.
The 3rd quarter marked an offensive turnaround by the Rangers with two touchdowns. But the Dufur defense was unable to slow Powder and the third quarter closed with the Badgers leading 43-16.
