UNION — At an age of almost 120 years, the stained glass windows at the Catherine Creek Community Center need a little attention.
About $53,000 worth of attention, actually.
“We have grant requests out, but those are pending,” said Natasha Doyon, the center’s program director.
She said the center does have about half that amount from a previous Ford Family Foundation grant, which must be spent by the end of 2023.
But that leaves a fair chunk of money left to raise.
Doyon estimates that grants will cover much of it, but the center will still need local donations.
“Our community goal is $5,000 if we get the grants we applied for,” Doyon said.
And they’re starting with music.
This Saturday, the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers will give a concert at the center, 667 N. Main St., with proceeds from admission, concessions and a donation jar going to the project.
The show starts at 5 p.m. Admission is $5, or $4 for members of the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers. Entry is free for ages 12 and younger.
“We greatly appreciate everybody’s generosity,” Doyon said.
History
The building — and windows — date to 1904 when it was constructed as the United Methodist Church.
After the church closed, a group of women formed the Friends of Historic Union Community Hall.
The building was purchased from the Oregon/Idaho United Methodist Conference, and opened in 2021 as the Catherine Creek Community Center.
“Our community rallied,” Doyon said.
The stained glass project started about two years ago. After much research, Doyon found The Scottish Group from Colorado, who inspected the windows in April.
“They gave us an extremely detailed report,” Doyon said.
She said some windows are cracked, some are missing pieces of the lead, and some are held together with tape.
It would cost nearly $200,000 to replace every window.
However, she said this company can remove a portion of a window, rather than the entire piece, to be repaired in the Colorado studio and then reinstalled.
In the recent report, the Scottish Group prioritized windows into three areas: critical, important, and windows that will eventually need attention.
Phase one, with the goal of $53,000, is for the critical repairs.
Center programs
The center is open Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as other hours for special programs.
A resource room is available during open hours, and a Thriving Entrepreneur Program was developed to assist new and small businesses.
The food bank is open on the third Friday of each month, and community meals are offered on the second Friday at noon.
A youth group for grades three through eight meets Thursdays from 4-6 p.m., a preschool play group gathers from 9-11 a.m. Fridays, and the weekly backpack program serves 25 families.
Last Fridays — held on the last Friday of the month, starting in March — is similar to a farmers market with vendors selling handmade items, produce, meat, jewelry and more.
Typically, Last Fridays run 5-8 p.m. at the center. However, the June and July events will be outside at the city park in Union, and the hours may vary.
For updates, check the center’s Facebook page or catherinecreekcommunitycenter.com.
