The man accused of fatally shooting Joseph Johnson, a reserve police officer in Nyssa, had been damaging cars with a hammer in the Eastern Oregon city on Saturday, April 15 when Johnson approached.
This detail emerged Tuesday, April 18 when the Malheur County District Attorney’s Office held a short press conference to announce charges against the 36-year-old suspect, Rene Castro, who was arrested in the killing Monday about 15 miles north of Nyssa in Ontario.
Castro was booked into Malheur County jail and faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and attempting to elude police, said Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe.
“My condolences to the Johnson family,” Goldthorpe said in the press conference Tuesday. “I know that their grief can’t be satisfied or satiated.”
Few other details have emerged in the killing as prosecutors have sought to seal the probable cause affidavit in the case, saying that disclosure could compromise the ongoing investigation.
Johnson, a behavioral health specialist with Snake River Correctional Institution who volunteered with Nyssa police, was responding to a report Saturday evening that a man was damaging property in a residential area at the corner of Locust Avenue and North 3rd Street. When Johnson arrived, witnesses said the man had already left in a silver SUV, according to Oregon State Police spokesperson Kyle Kennedy. Court records show Castro lived near that intersection.
After a two-minute pursuit, both Johnson and the man police identified as Castro pulled over. Johnson was shot immediately and died at the scene, officials said. The man then fled.
Castro pleaded guilty in August 2022 to charges stemming from a physical fight with his girlfriend and was sentenced to 12 days in jail and 18 months of probation. He was ordered to undergo counseling and prohibited from owning a gun.
He will next appear in court on Friday, April 21, according to court documents.
