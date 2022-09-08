WORLD-NEWS-QUEEN-OBIT-ZUM

Queen Elizabeth II at the opening of a new building at the Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, United Kingdom on July 15, 2022.

 i-Images via ZUMA Press-TNS

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability in a turbulent era for her country and the world, died Thursday, Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

