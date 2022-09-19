FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Beef tacos made with slices of steak make a quick weeknight meal.

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

Adding thin slices of steak to a taco makes a tasty and quick home-cooked weeknight meal. You can serve these tacos flat, and each person can make and fold their own. Or, if you like, you can serve them in a taco holder. If you don’t have one, bend aluminum foil into a taco holder shape and use that instead. Adding avocado cubes to the tacos gives them a fresh and creamy texture.

Helpful Hints:

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.

