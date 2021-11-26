Becoming a sports referee can look like a thankless job.
Emotions during a high school basketball game or football contest can run high, and there is never any shortage of sideline second-guessers who suddenly become experts on the rules and regulation of a particular sport. Those self-proclaimed experts are never hesitant to let the men and women in the stripes know it, either.
Yet, high school and middle school sports are the lifeblood of many small communities across rural Eastern Oregon. Each game gives parents and relatives a chance to watch their sons and daughters, grandsons and granddaughters, compete against other youth.
For those games to continue, for that traditional part of our life to prosper, we need men and women who will officiate those contests.
Right now, that’s a problem.
George Gillette, commissioner of the Blue Mountain Basketball Officials Association, recently said that a decade-long drop in the number of basketball officials is beginning to have a negative effect.
Gillette’s association can usually expect 45 to 50 basketball officials to work games across the region, but last spring the number dropped below 20. That meant games were rescheduled or even canceled.
The lack of sports officials may not seem like an urgent news story to rival a Middle Eastern war or the federal budget, but for those of us who live in the small towns across Eastern Oregon, the absence of the men and women in the stripes is important.
To know that games could be canceled this winter because there are not enough officials is troubling.
It may be a difficult job with low pay but we need men and women in our area to step up and get involved. And we need to remember as we watch those games and hear the calls of the officials that they are us, men and women from our region who are essentially donating time to help.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald.
