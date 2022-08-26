Lower Granite Dam.jpg

The Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Pomeroy, Washington. Environmental groups are calling for the removal of this dam and three others on the Lower Snake River.

 Associated Press, File

SPOKANE, Wash. — The benefits provided by four giant hydroelectric dams on the Snake River must be replaced before the dams can be breached to save endangered salmon runs, according to a final report issued Thursday, Aug. 25 by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

That is especially true regarding the reliable and carbon-free electricity the dams generate, the report concluded.

