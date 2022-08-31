It means a lot when a river gets the federal designation of “wild and scenic.” Stirring views will be protected. Water quality gets armor around it. People can savor that the waterway will be preserved. Wildlife gets a better chance to thrive.
The River Democracy Act would add 4,700 more miles of wild and scenic waterways to Oregon. Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both Democrats, have led the legislation.
The act has inescapable appeal. But there are also questions about what it will mean for property owners in the designated area and adjacent land.
The concise answer: The federal agencies that administer wild and scenic rivers have stated in the past that the government may take action to protect river values. But there is also clear language in the River Democracy Act that should allay many fears.
Now we’ll go through a detailed answer. Feel free to skip to the bottom if you don’t want to wade through details.
How does the federal government regulate wild and scenic waterways? We found some good answers in two places on the rivers.gov website — a document prepared by federal managers of wild and scenic rivers and a search tool.
The document says the wild and scenic act “neither gives nor implies government control of private lands within the river corridor” and that “management restrictions would apply only to federal lands. … The federal government has no power to regulate or zone private lands under the Act; however, administering agencies may highlight the need for amendment to local zoning.…”
So what happens when the federal government believes the uses of private land are incompatible with a wild and scenic river?
“Should some proposed or actual use clearly threaten the values the river was designated to protect, the river managing agency would work with a landowner to explore ways to avert the threat through local zoning, state provisions, land exchanges, or purchases on a willing-seller/willing-buyer basis. Condemnation would be a last resort, would only be feasible if funding were available, and is prohibited on some wild and scenic rivers by their enabling legislation,” the search tool says.
Since condemnation was mentioned, here is a relevant section of the River Democracy Act … “may not acquire any private land or interest in private land within the detailed boundaries of a covered segment without the consent of the owner.”
The River Democracy Act also explicitly states that nothing in the act affects private property rights, which may help some landowners relax. Wyden’s office helped clarify what that means.
“The language is intended to ensure that the designation of any new segments doesn’t affect private property rights whether the landowner lives within the boundaries of the segment or outside of it,” Hank Stern, Wyden’s spokesperson, told us.
Wyden and Merkley have written the River Democracy Act to add more protection to Oregon waterways and to protect private property rights.
But yes, of course, the federal government would take action if it believes river values are threatened.
