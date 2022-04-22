Kickboxing trainer Dylan Wiliams hasn’t lived locally so long as to have a name for himself, but with every student added to his roster, and every well placed kick and punch, hopes to carve it into Baker legacy. “We are here to develop habits of fitness and strength to last a lifetime. From within, every individual can attain the rites of a champion.” Says Williams.
Dylan hosts River’s Edge Kickboxing, an adult class held upstairs, Northern corner, at the Church St. YMCA for $20 a week. Morning classes start at 9-11am, Monday through Saturday, and 5-7pm night class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Dylan offers the first week free of charge.
“I started learning kickboxing as a means to defend myself, my first introduction to martial arts was through a good friend of mine,” Said Dylan, “I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to train with many talented and knowledgeable people.”
Kickboxing has a massive sway in Eastern cultures, and in many countries' histories its rudiments occurred spontaneously, gaining a mainstream presence in 1960’s Japan as differing martial arts began to find common grounds.
He’s been investing in necessary equipment, a boxing bust, punching bags, sparring guards, and was excited to see public interest. Starting from scratch, dedicated students can reach a competitive level within 6 months to a year.
“Come, check it out. First week is free and we’d love to have you in class.” Said Dylan.
Dylan can be reached by cell at (541)239-7216, or you can find his public Facebook group River’s Edge Kickboxing online.
