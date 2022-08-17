SPORTS-FBN-SEAHAWKS-LOCK-GET

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock scrambles out of the pocket in the fourth quarter during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Lock, who was slated to start the Seahawks' preseason game Aug. 18 against Chicago, will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

 Justin Berl/Getty Images-TNS

RENTON, Wash. — Perhaps it’s a sign of how much the Seattle Seahawks are likely counting on their two rookie offensive linemen to contribute immediately.

Several mornings during training camp there’s been extra meetings on top of the normal meetings for Charles Cross and Abe Lucas to try and get the duo up to speed and ready for what’s to come in their first NFL season.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.