I have mixed feelings about many of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s policies, but he will always be a hero to me. I can’t help but admire his determination to end the semi-annual, pointless and expensive ritual of changing our clocks to observe daylight saving time during the spring and summer months. After several failed attempts to advance it in Congress, the senator has once again revived his bill, the Sunshine Protection Act. It would put America on permanent daylight saving time.

I am agnostic about whether we move to permanent daylight saving (brighter evenings and darker mornings) or stick with standard time (brighter mornings and darker evenings) year-round. But I am 100% anti-time change. The economic arguments for the change were always questionable, but our modern lifestyles make jumping back and forth by an hour more nonsensical than ever.

Allison Schrager is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering economics. A senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, she is author of “An Economist Walks Into a Brothel: And Other Unexpected Places to Understand Risk.”

