Bobby Wagner never wanted to leave the Seattle Seahawks and he’s glad he’ll return to Seattle in 2023.

The legendary linebacker spent his first 10 seasons with the Seahawks before he signed a deal to play for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. The Rams released him during the offseason, opening an opportunity for him to return to the Seahawks. Wagner, 32, signed a one-year deal that reportedly could be worth up to $5.5 million to anchor the Seattle defense once again.

