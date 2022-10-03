SPORTS-INSTANT-OBSERVATIONS-HONEYMOON-FOR-AARON-21-MLI.jpg

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant (right) punches the ball out of Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond’s hand as the Lions take on the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2022, at Ford Field.

 Ryan Sun-TNS

DETROIT — Geno Smith and Rashaad Penny were so good the Seattle Seahawks never needed their punter.

Smith accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and Penny had a pair of long second-half scoring runs, helping Seattle hold off the Detroit Lions for a 48-45 win Sunday, Oct. 2.

