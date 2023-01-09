The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend.

The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night, Jan. 8. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.

