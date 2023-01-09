The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend.
The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night, Jan. 8. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
Instead of Green Bay, it's the Seahawks who will be the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Seattle, which beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime Sunday, travel to face division rival San Francisco in next weekend's wild-card round.
Seven of the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs didn’t make the field last season, including the Seahawks, Ravens, Jaguars, Chargers, Dolphins, Vikings and Giants.
Among those headed home: The New England Patriots and six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick, eliminated after a loss to the Bills.
The Lions didn't have much to play for against the Packers other than pride, but that was enough. They were knocked out of playoff contention when Seattle's Jason Myers kicked a 32-yard field goal to beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime.
The No. 1 overall seed in the AFC was claimed by Kansas City with its 31-13 win over Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 7. The NFC's top spot was taken by Philadelphia, which beat the New York Giants 22-16 on Sunday.
The AFC bracket could still be affected by the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin's injury. The Bengals avoided a coin flip for home field after beating the Ravens 27-16, but there still could be a neutral field AFC championship game if the Bills line up against the Chiefs.
The rest of next weekend's schedule is also set: In the AFC, it’ll be the Miami Dolphins at the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens at the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars. In the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants and the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs host the Dallas Cowboys.
Wild card playoff schedule (all times Pacific)
Saturday, Jan. 14
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 1:30 p.m, FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 5:15 p.m, NBC
Sunday, Jan. 15
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m., CBS
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, 1:30 p.m, FOX
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Monday, Jan. 16
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
