GLENDALE, Ariz. — It was workmanlike. Maybe at times not all that exciting. And, for an instant, even a little anxiety-inducing.

But when it was over, the Seahawks had one of the most satisfying wins they've had in years here Sunday, Nov. 6, a 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals that gave them a sweep over one of their most heated NFC West rivals.

