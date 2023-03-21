Oregon is closer to easing a seven-decade ban on pumping your own gas.
The Oregon House voted 47-10 on Monday, March 20, to allow station owners to designate half their gasoline pumps for self-fueling, though owners still would be required to provide full service at the remaining pumps. House Bill 2426 now moves to the Senate.
Self-serve fueling is already allowed in parts of Oregon with relatively small populations, including Baker County.
Chief sponsors are House Majority Leader Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, and Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, and Sens. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, and Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro.
Opposed were seven Democrats and three Republicans; three other Republicans were absent.
Oregon and New Jersey are the only states that still ban self-serve gasoline. Oregon’s ban dates back to 1951, and voters upheld it in a 1982 statewide election.
But lawmakers have eased that ban in recent years, aside from card-lock stations that are not accessible to the general public. In 2015, they changed the law to allow motorists to pump their own gas at unattended stations between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. in counties with less than 40,000 population, all east of the Cascades. In 2017, they dropped the time restriction and allowed self-fueling, again in counties east of the Cascades, starting in 2018.
A similar bill, which is sponsored by Democrats and Republicans, failed to reach a vote of the full House in the short 2022 session.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.