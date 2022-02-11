Hazmat crews and firefighters with Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 respond to a crash Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, along Interstate 84 near milepost 219 in Umatilla County east of Pendleton. A semitrailer carrying hazardous material overturned carrying early that morning, spilling its contents and closing the freeway for an extended period.
PENDLETON — A semitrailer crash the morning of Thursday, Feb. 10, on Interstate 84 near Pendleton shutdown the westbound freeway early into Feb. 11.
The tanker truck overturned before 6 a.m. near milepost 219, about 10 miles east of Pendleton, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported, spilling hazardous material. The hazmat team from Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 responded, and ODOT reported a hazmat transfer tanker truck had to come from Seattle.
The clean-up crews worked at the crash site into the evening.
The crash led to the closure of westbound lanes of I-84 at Exit 302 near Baker City and Exit 374 near Ontario due to backed up traffic on detour routes.
In addition, U.S. Highway 30 was closed westbound to through traffic at Haines and Oregon Highway 245 was closed to through traffic. Oregon Highway 204, Tollgate Highway, was closed westbound between Elgin and Weston.
Only local freight and passenger vehicles were allowed on the highway with no access to I-84 for commercial vehicles.
The state transportation department a little before 3 a.m. Feb. 11 reported the westbound lanes were again open.
