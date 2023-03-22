Gov. Tina Kotek is the final stop for a $200 million-plus package that she and lawmakers crafted to aid unhoused people, avert homelessness and lay the groundwork for more housing production in Oregon.

The Senate gave final legislative approval to both bills Tuesday night, March 21, following House votes on March 15, after the full text of the bills was read aloud by a computer.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.