Gov. Tina Kotek is the final stop for a $200 million-plus package that she and lawmakers crafted to aid unhoused people, avert homelessness and lay the groundwork for more housing production in Oregon.
The Senate gave final legislative approval to both bills Tuesday night, March 21, following House votes on March 15, after the full text of the bills was read aloud by a computer.
“The people of Oregon expect us to act,” said Sen. Aaron Woods, a Democrat from Wilsonville and Senate co-chair of the budget subcommittee that cleared the bills. “Oregonians deserve shelter and access to affordable housing.”
Kotek issued this statement after the Senate votes:
“I am deeply grateful to the housing providers, developers, landlords, advocates, impacted communities, and elected leaders on both sides of the aisle who have answered one of Oregon’s most pressing calls for help by supporting this response package. I want to extend a special thanks to the House Speaker Dan Rayfield and Senate President Rob Wagner for making sure this package was a priority early in the legislative session.”
What's in the package
In addition to Kotek’s original request for $130 million in the 10 counties with the greatest number of unhoused people – plus $27 million more that legislators tacked on for aid to 26 rural counties – the budget bill (HB 5019) also provides seed money for programs that Kotek and lawmakers want to increase housing. The related policy bill extends notice for evictions based on nonpayment.
The $157 million aims for rapid re-housing of 1,650 households experiencing homelessness, expanded shelter capacity by 700 beds, and prevention of homelessness for 8,750 households through rental assistance and other services. The Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services will funnel aid directly to multiagency coordination groups in the five regions designated in Kotek’s Jan. 10 executive order that declared an emergency for homelessness, plus rural counties.
The Portland region and Central Oregon are in separate three-county regions designated in Kotek’s order, which also lists the counties covering Salem, Eugene and Medford. Money for the 26 rural counties will go through coordination by the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.
Of the rest of the $220 million total, $25 million will go to aid for homeless youths, $20 million for production of modular homes that can reduce cost and construction time, $5 million for Oregon's nine federally recognized tribes, $5 million for improvements in onsite housing for farmworkers – overseen by the Department of Agriculture – and $3 million for a revolving loan fund to help communities and developers jump-start construction for worker housing with advance payments for permit fees and systems development charges.
More work to do
Sen. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, said the package funds some good programs, but argued that it amounts to a short-term fix for a longstanding problem.
“We have zero incentives to build multifamily units,” he said.
Sen. Dick Anderson of Lincoln City, the top Republican on the Senate Housing Committee, conceded that the bills will not end the crisis, but added: “I am hoping that additional bills will be allowed to make their way to this (Senate) floor and receive your support.”
The package also funds an effort by the Department of Land Conservation and Development, the state land use planning agency, to help cities greater than 10,000 – plus Metro, the Portland regional government – plan for housing production goals. Kotek has set a housing production target of 36,000 annually, 80% higher than the annual average of 20,000 during the past five years. But Kotek, who announced that target in her inaugural Jan. 9, conceded that is unlikely to happen immediately.
