Local screen-printers Shameless Tees in 1921 Main St have vied to reestablish the largely popular Motorcycle Rally, an event that hasn’t been hosted locally since the start of the COVID19 lockdowns.
“Baker loves the rally,” said Brandy Bruce, who operates the store front, “So we’re trying to bring it back.” Though the plan hasn’t been finalized by the city yet, interest has apparently been genuine among the shops of main street.
One of the main setbacks was missing support from the High Desert Harley-Davidson of Meridian, Idaho, who hasn’t supported the Hell's Canyon rally for the third year.
Among other prerequisites, the owners have to get approval from other local shops along Main Street, which would be closed for the event.
“We have to gather signatures and speak with business owners, but it's had an overwhelmingly positive response,” said Bruce, “We’re trying to get through to the rest but I think we have a majority.”
Bruce says that she’s been contacted by some local ranchers willing to provide camping space, and has been assembling a participation packet for registrants, supplying maps, t-shirts, patches and lanyards granting discounts at local eateries.
The Ison House and the Corner Brick have volunteered to put on concerts, and say they’ll provide entertainment even if the event doesn’t come to fruition as planned. “They’re hoping we can shut down Main Street to make a bigger to-do about it,” said Bruce.
The process of getting the event underway has been eye opening, “One of the best things we had happen to us was ODOT’s request to get permission,” said Sam Roark who works at Shameless Tees, “Businesses felt overlooked, but this included them.”
Roark clarified that “It felt like it was about vendors and selling motorcycles, and not about the town.” They intend to include stories about the history of Baker City in their supplied packets.
While the event details finalize over the next month, the current dates fall on the weekend of July 8-10. Registration is still dependent on the City approving the rally, but further information can be had by calling the store at 541-523-1187.
Custom fliers can be picked up at the Shameless Tees for those wanting to support and advertise the event.
