“Buying and selling stocks while making decisions that affect the stock’s value is inherently a conflict of interest.”
That’s a 2020 quote from U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, the Oregon Democrat. He’s been a supporter of a bill in Congress to prevent lawmakers and their staff from making money off of investment decisions. Congress has recently renewed discussion about taking action.
There’s already a prohibition in place called the STOCK Act that makes insider trading illegal for lawmakers and their senior staffers. Other federal laws also make insider trading illegal. So does Congress need a law that tightens the prohibition further on itself?
The problem with the existing laws is that insider trading is hard to prove.
The New York Times recently looked at trades for every member of Congress from 2019 to 2021. The reporting discovered “97 lawmakers or their family members bought or sold financial assets over a three-year span in industries that could be affected by their legislative committee work.”
Do you know who was on that list? Merkley’s Democratic colleague and Oregon’s other U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden.
“Mr. Wyden’s wife bought and sold shares of oil companies, including Exxon Mobil and Shell, while he sat on energy-related committees,” the newspaper reported. “Mr. Wyden also reported trades in companies that testified before the Finance Committee about the tax code and trade policy while he was the ranking Democrat on that committee. A spokesperson for the senator said Mr. Wyden and his wife keep separate finances.”
What is the evidence that Wyden or his wife did anything illegal? None that we are aware of. People may still argue that those trades represent a conflict of interest.
A solution that Merkley has backed would be a bill to compel members of Congress and staffers to sell all their stocks, non-Treasury bonds, options contracts and derivatives shortly after the bill passes or after taking office. They could also transfer their holdings into a blind trust and invest in retirement accounts. Other similar bills have been introduced. They all have the goal of further reducing the opportunity for members of Congress and their staff to take unfair advantage of their positions.
What do you think? Should Congress be looking to further restrict what they and their staff can do? Or are the current laws requiring disclosure enough?
