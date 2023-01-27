The old way: The Oregon Department of Human Services would look to take a child away from its parents if the child was thought to be in danger.
The new way: DHS is trying — when possible — to give families the support they need to stay together. Not swoop in and remove the child. Swoop in with help so families can grow together.
DHS made its pitch on these changes to a legislative committee Jan. 25 as a lead up to its budget request.
The new approach at DHS is not completely new. Rebecca Jones Gaston, the former Oregon child welfare director who now works for the Biden Administration, started working on it when she began in her Oregon role in 2019.
These things take time.
Now DHS is running three pilots. One is in the Douglas district, one is in the Klamath district and one is in the Portland district.
In the pilots, there is an effort to have more team meetings and include the family and child when possible. Foster care still must be the solution in some cases. The difference in the pilots is, as DHS staff explained, if a caseworker walks into a situation with an unsupervised child, the answer is not simply removal.
The caseworker may call a family meeting and figure out if there is a way to provide day care or whatever else is needed so the parents can succeed.
There are grim lessons that have been learned in research into child welfare. Family income is the greatest predictor of maltreatment and a child getting into the child welfare system. Families below the poverty line are 40 times more likely, DHS says, to enter child welfare than those with median incomes. Even a $1 increase in the price of gas leads to more maltreatment of children, one study found. The difficulty in finding child care is also a strong predictor of maternal neglect.
Those grim facts, though, suggest the way forward. Rental assistance. Day care. SNAP. Alcohol and drug treatment.
They can be the things families need to flourish as a family.
What do you think? Should legislators back the new model?
One other notable issue came up in the discussion. In Oregon, African American and Native American children are overrepresented in foster care, compared to their percentage of the population. State Rep. Ed Diehl, a Republican who represents East Salem and on out to Detroit and Idanha, pushed back on how DHS wove concern for communities of color into a vision statement.
“Our Vision is based on a belief that children do best growing up in their family and on values related to honoring and supporting cultural wisdom, building community resilience and voice, and ensuring the self-determination of our communities of color. The goal is absolute transformation,” the vision statement reads.
Diehl said he found the statement exclusionary. Most children in the child welfare system are, in fact, white.
Do you think DHS should alter the vision statement? Or is Diehl making too much of it?
