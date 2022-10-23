Oregon was the first state with a gas tax to pay for roads. It was 1 cent a gallon in 1919.
And now the Oregon Department of Transportation wants Oregon to be one of the first states to move to a road-user fee to pay for roads. You would pay for how many miles you drive.
Gas tax revenue is dropping as cars and trucks are becoming more fuel efficient and many are electric. Kris Strickler, ODOT’s director, told The Bulletin’s editorial board recently that by 2029 money to maintain roads and to staff DMV offices is predicted to fall off a financial cliff. ODOT could face a shortfall in the hundreds of millions.
Strickler says there will be a bill in the 2023 legislative session to make the road-user fee program mandatory. The start date might be put off to build public awareness and allow the state to ramp up its program.
This issue has come up in recent legislative sessions with bills that would have made the program mandatory for vehicles that average more than 30 miles per gallon.
ODOT’s argument is that they do the same amount of wear and tear on the roads as other similar vehicles.
ODOT has an existing voluntary program called OReGO.
Participants pay 1.9 cents per mile that they drive on Oregon roads. One big concern has been privacy.
A vehicle’s “location information is never disclosed to anyone but you,” ODOT says.
It is only used to determine the number of miles driven on public Oregon roads.
And participants get a fuel tax credit for fuel taxes they pay.
More details about the program are available here, myorego.org.
Tell your legislator what you think about this possible change.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald.
