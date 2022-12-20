Imagine you owned a business that grew food, brewed beer or maybe made cars. And then the government wanted you to provide details of your costs, sales, marketing efforts and profits.
And what if the government wanted to set an upper limit on how much you could charge?
Sounds intrusive, right?
But what if you made something people needed? Something that could mean life over death or a longer and better life? What if you made prescription drugs?
Oregon has a drug price transparency program. Basically companies must report new drug prices and when prescription drug prices go up significantly by 10% or more.
The program doesn’t have the power to control prices. It helps better understand prices.
It has problems. And one solution recommended in its most recent report is for the state to look at setting a limit on how much can be charged for certain drugs.
Two states have given their programs that authority. They have not tried it. Should Oregon?
The people running Oregon’s program also want the Legislature to consider making other changes. Much of what they want is information.
For instance, they want more data about how much manufacturers help consumers buy drugs. They only get part of that information now.
They want more information about the supply chain costs that contribute to drug manufacturers.
They want all health plans to report spending on prescription drugs, so they can better understand the entire picture. Under the existing program not all health plans must report.
What do you imagine the response might be from drug manufacturers?
Oregon’s program is another regulatory hoop that drug companies have to jump through. Maybe you don’t care about that. But Oregon has a program. Other states have programs. They aren’t all the same.
And sure enough, companies are reluctant to part with information. They sometimes argue that some information Oregon wants — costs, sales, marketing and profits — are trade secrets. Out of the 102 annual price increase reports the program received last year, manufacturers claimed 635 trade secrets. The state has to then investigate the claim and determine if it is valid or not and give the manufacturer an opportunity to appeal. Is that fair or should Oregon look at strengthening its law? Where should Oregon set its limit on regulating the prices of prescription drugs?
If there is going to be more regulation of prescription drugs, the best way to do it would likely be for the federal government to establish the regulatory framework — rather than to have each state develop its own rules. But of course, that might mean there would be nothing.
