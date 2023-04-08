The plans going into the Silver Birch subdivision have steadily moved forward since 2020, from the early days of proposals and now well into construction. The site, north of the Sunridge Inn, hasn’t been added to Google maps, though the convenience of a paved road connection is long-since completed.

According to the planning department, the new subdivision will include 13 single family homes and 8 townhomes (4 larger buildings with 2 homes each). The developer, headed by Haden Damschen, is still in its middling stages as houses are built and hooked up to the infrastructure.

Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.

