The plans going into the Silver Birch subdivision have steadily moved forward since 2020, from the early days of proposals and now well into construction. The site, north of the Sunridge Inn, hasn’t been added to Google maps, though the convenience of a paved road connection is long-since completed.
According to the planning department, the new subdivision will include 13 single family homes and 8 townhomes (4 larger buildings with 2 homes each). The developer, headed by Haden Damschen, is still in its middling stages as houses are built and hooked up to the infrastructure.
“They seem to be selling relatively quick, yeah,” said Damshen, “we aren’t selling them until there's a home built on them, but they sell as fast as the house goes on the market.” Paying a visit to the site over the next year you’re likely to see one of three styles of single family houses developed by Damshen and his crew.
Along the back row of the lot, facing away from the interstate, the townhomes form a strong barrier to the rush of the traffic. Damshen says they’re designed to more than accommodate for the sometimes buffeting sound. The property line adjacent to the highway will also be guarded by a 6 foot privacy fence.
“The construction is ICF concrete,” he said, “there’s a solid six inch core of concrete with two inches of rigid foam on either side (of the walls). The first of the townhomes will be done in about 6 weeks.” Following that he expects a 6 week turnaround for the remaining duplexes as each go up for sale, currently going for about $299,000.
Damshen says developers are starting to see former supply chain issues stabilize and return to a degree of normalcy, which can certainly affect all the estimates involved in construction and sale of a home. As the developer, choosing the lots they work on next lets them strategize on the expenses of certain projects.
From the site’s leveling they’ve extracted tons of large basalt boulders and rocks, and previously were using them as construction barriers.
“They were more a by-product of the excavation,” said Damshen, “we’ll probably use those aesthetically.” As well, Damshen says that they’ve considered including community space, such as a garden or grass lot, but as yet those ideas are only in the proposals stage.
Those interested in buying a home in the new development can contact Haden Damshen at 541-519-7063, or can visit the development, on the East end of D street to see the work in progress.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
(0) comments
