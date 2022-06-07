Six Bulldog softball players have been recognized by the Greater Oregon League and given placement on the 2022 All-League teams.
The team rosters, though not actually drawn to play new games, signify the efforts and value each teammate brought to their season.
The All-League teams are composed from Baker City, Ontario and La Grande, and hand-picked by their respective coaches for a variety of qualifiers. “Coaches get together and look at the girls statistics for the season. We take fielding, pitching, catching, and hitting all into account,” said coach Sonny Gulick.
Besides statistical values, “Attitude and work ethic can also play a part in the decision,” said Gulick, “we discuss what girls have done for their team and which girls performed the best during the season.”
Making All-League’s first team from Baker is Brooklyn Rayl as fourth infielder, Makayla Rabourne as second outfielder and Kaycee Cuzick as second Utility. “It is nice to see the girls get recognized for their hard work. Kaycee led us in batting average and Brooklyn in hits.”
All-League’s second team qualified Cuzick as first pitcher, Kaci Anderson claiming second Catcher, Kiley Jo Aldrich for second infielder and Emrie Osborn as second outfielder.
“Having so many ladies selected is a credit to the team,” said Gulick, “I am really looking forward to next year.”
