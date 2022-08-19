SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-SEAHAWKS-1-SE

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith drops back to pass during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Lumen Field in Seattle. 

 Jennifer Buchanan/Seattle Times-TNS

SEATTLE — Geno Smith's chance to gain an edge over Drew Lock for Seattle's starting quarterback job was hindered by his team's sloppy performance.

Smith and the Seahawks were overwhelmed in a 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, Aug. 18 in the second preseason game for both teams, which was mostly a dud from Seattle's standpoint.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.