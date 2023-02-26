SPORTS-RIVALDO-SOARES-OREGON-MENS-BASKETBALL-1-PO.jpg

Oregon’s Rivaldo Soares shoots during a 2022 game. Soares hit the game-winning basket against Oregon State on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

 Leon Neuschwander/For The Oregonian, File

With the stakes being mostly for bragging rights in the most contested rivalry in college basketball, it would be a stretch to call Oregon’s fifth consecutive win over Oregon State the Rivaldo Soares game. It would also be exaggerating the extent of the impact the Ducks guard had for much of the first 39 minutes, during which he went 0 for 5 from the field.

But the final minute belonged entirely to Soares, who made a game-tying three-pointer from the left corner with 44.3 seconds to go. Then the fourth-year junior grabbed the rebound off Dexter Akanno’s missed layup to give the Ducks the chance to hold for the final shot, which was called for Will Richardson, whose status for the game was in doubt hours earlier.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.