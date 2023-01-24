Californians are being hit with big increases in their utility bills this winter as natural gas prices spike dramatically, and it’s exceptionally bad timing.

Inflation had already strained household finances. Utility rates had been rising in recent years, but now gas bills are expected to more than double this month, compared with a year ago. Wholesale natural gas prices have tripled since early December and are being passed on directly to customers. Southern California Gas Co. warned its 5.9 million customers to expect “shockingly high” bills, estimating that if they paid $130 a month last winter, the same level of usage could cost $315 this year.

