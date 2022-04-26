To spite rain threatening throughout, Bulldog Softball proved exceptional on the pitch over Heppner/Ione batting.
At the top of the 7th Inning Baker City Bulldogs took home victory with 5-0 over the Mustangs, thanks to long drive hits and well loaded bases.
The Heppner/Ione defense seemed ready for our team, making only one error throughout to Baker’s none.
“It was definitely rough at the plate, but we had a few people that had a good day,” said Coach Sonny Gulick post-game.
“KileyJo Aldrich had a good game, Brooklyn Rayl hit the ball well and Emrie Osbourne did a good job of getting onto base for us,” Said Sonny.
At the tops of the 2nd, 3rd and 6th inning, Kaycee Cuzick denied Mustangs even one single to first, and thanks to reactive basemen their runners were brought to a crawl.
“Kaycee did a great job in the circle, threw lots of strikes. She had a 9 pitch inning.” Said Sonny.
Cuzick pitched all 7 Innings with 19 first pitch strikes and 12 strikeouts by game end.
Mustangs leaned on bunts to gain bases, perhaps expecting less of Bulldog ground game, each batter outed before they could connect to first base.
One 3rd inning bunt even popped straight back to Cuzick’s glove for a clean out.
Runs spaced out almost evenly from start to finish, Aldrich claimed the game’s first run after gaining a double, taking her chance after a wild pitch.
“That’s a team that we handled pretty well earlier in the season and they have clearly gotten a lot better, but I don’t think we gave them our best effort today,” said Sonny, “And I really hope we do when we play Mac-Hi on Friday.”
Additionally, the Grant-Union game slated for April 26th has been cancelled.
