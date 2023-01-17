63c4cfee7c964.image.jpg

A dead sperm whale washed ashore on the Oregon coast near Astoria on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Biologists determined the whale had been hit by a ship.

 Oregon State Parks/Contributed Photo

PORTLAND — A 40-foot sperm whale that beached on Oregon's northwestern coast was killed after being struck by a ship, federal biologists conducting a post-mortem examination of the animal determined Monday, Jan. 16.

Biologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries agency, NOAA Fisheries, came to that conclusion after examining a large gash in the whale's side.

