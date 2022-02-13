Fourteen Baker High School boys wrestlers qualified for the state meet with strong performances at the district meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sisters High School.
Baker, led by district champions Jaden Martin and Aldo Duran, and runners-up Joey Duncan, Marcus Chamberlain, Gauge Bloomer and Alex Ritter, placed second in the team standings with 303. La Grande won the team title with 447 points.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualified for the state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Cascade High School near Salem.
Baker’s district champions
Duran, wrestling in the 113-pound division, received byes in the first and quarterfinal rounds.
In the semifinal round, he pinned Sisters’ Carter Van Meter in the first period.
In the championship match, Duran pinned teammate Marcus Chamberlain in the first period. Chamberlain finished second and also advanced to the state tournament. After receiving byes in the first and quarterfinal rounds, Chamberlain pinned Jake Lawrence of Madras in the second period.
Martin continued his dominating performances over the past few weeks.
After receiving a first-round bye, Martin pinned La Grande’s Cain End in the first period in the quarterfinals, and pinned Ontario’s Jose Moncada in the first period in the semifinals.
In the district championship match, Martin pinned Corbett’s Ian Brown in just 33 seconds.
District runners-up
At 106 pounds, Duncan received byes in the first and quarterfinal rounds. In the semifinals, he won by fall over La Grande’s Bobby Gulzow in the third period.
In the championship match, Duncan lost by fall to La Grande’s Mason Walcott late in the first period.
At 195 pounds, defending state champion Gauge Bloomer received two byes to advance to the semifinals. There, he pinned Gladstone’s Brodey Kitzmiller in the first period. In the championship match against a familiar foe, La Grande’s Brody MacMillan, Bloomer battled into the third period before MacMillan got the pin.
At 220 pounds, Ritter had a first-round bye, then pinned Ontario’s Tommy Ishida in the first period in a quarterfinal match. In the semifinals, Ritter pinned Henry Rard of Sisters in the first period.
In the championship match against Tanner Wells of Mac-Hi/Weston-McEwen, Wells won by fall in the second period.
Other state qualifiers
At 120 pounds, Baker’s Sage Darlington had a first-round bye and then pinned Jayvon Tovar of Madras late in the second period in the quaterfinals.
In the semifinals, Darlington faced La Grande’s Kai Carson, and Carson won by fall in the first period.
Darlington then won an 8-7 decision over Madras’ Chase Strawbridge in the consolation semifinal, and pinned Tovar again, also in the second period, in the third-place match.
At 145 pounds, Baker’s Gavin Stone advanced to the semifinals with a first-round bye and a win by fall over La Grande’s Austin Higgins in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Ben Cooper of Sisters won by 3-2 decision. Stone rebounded by pinning Dolan Pool of Sisters in the consolation semifinals, then pinning Jonas Porter of Gladstone in the first period of the third-place match.
At 132 pounds, Baker’s Cole Hester received byes in the first and quarterfinal rounds. In the semifinals against La Grande’s Jaxson Leonard, Hester lost by fall. He then won by forfeit in the consolation semifinals and beat teammate Samuel Nelson by fall in the third-place match.
Nelson advanced to the third-place match by pinning Jayden Esquiro of Madras. After the loss to Hester, Nelson won by no contest of Esquiro to place fourth and secure a state berth.
At 182 pounds, Baker’s Adrian Allen had a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Ontario’s Steven Luna in the first period, then lost by fall to La Grande’s Jarrett Armstrong in the semifinals.
Allen then won a 9-3 decision of La Grande’s Preston Westenskow in the consolation semifinals, and pinned Madras’ Demarcus Scott in the third-place match.
At 132 pounds, Baker’s Riley Martin had a bye in the first round. In the quarterfinals, he lost a 4-3 decision to Ontario’s Jamis Gonzalez.
Martin then won two straight matches in the consolation bracket, pinning La Grande’s Michael Gisi and Darius Squiemphen of Madras. In the consolation semifinals, Martin won a 4-3 decision over Carson Brown of Sisters.
In the third-place match, Martin lost in sudden death to Gonzalez, but then won by no contest over Brown in the fourth-place match.
At 160 pounds, Baker’s Ryan Brown had a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals, Brown lost by fall to Cael White of Madras, before beating Jared Miller of Sisters by fall and Brady David of Madras by disqualification to advance to the third-place match.
There, Brown lost by forfeit to La Grande’s MyKail Foster. Brown won the fourth-place match by no contest over David.
At 285 pounds, Baker’s Russell Walden had a first-round bye and pinned Ontario’s Jorge Ortiz in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Walden lost a 15-12 decision to Corbett’s Ian Brown. Walden then pinned La Grande’s Cain End in the consolation semifinal to advance to the third-place match, where he lost by fall to Ontario’s Jose Moncada.
Walden then won by no contest over Ortiz in the fourth-place match.
Other Baker wrestlers
Baker’s Cody Eskew at 170 pounds, and Ethan Morgan at 182, both just missed qualifying for state with their fifth-place district finishes.
Eskew won two matches to advance to the fourth-place match, where he lost by no contest to Alex Arreola of Madras.
Morgan won an 8-6 decision over Ontario’s Leonardo Becerra in the quarterfinals, then lost to Reece White of Madras in the semifinals and to Demarcus Scott of Madras in the consolation semifinal. Morgan then pinned La Grande’s Preston Westenskow in the fifth-place match to advance to the fourth-place match.
At 132 pounds, Baker’s Michael Endersby placed eighth. Jimmy Sullivan wrestled at 145 pounds, and Ben Coburn competed at 152 pounds.
