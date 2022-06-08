The Bulldogs completed their season in the Hidden Valley playoff game on May 27, concluding with a 13-9 win record. This week the players are being recognized for their sports and their selves making the 2022 All-League rosters for the Greater Oregon League.
Coaches from La Grande, Mac-Hi, Ontario and Baker compared each player’s stats, and even took into account factors of character and willingness in their final team lists. “It plays into every vote, but stats play just as big of a role on the baseball side.” Said coach Tim Smith.
“Proud of the boys, and how well they were thought of around the league,” said Smith, “We won several games this year in the final inning and that says a lot about our character.”
Placements into GOL First Team:
Hayden Younger as an infielder
Hudson Spike as an outfielder
Connor Chastain as an outfielder
Logan Capon as a utility
Placement into GOL second team:
Jaxon Logsdon as a catcher
Silas Carter as a pitcher
Cole Hester as a pitcher
Kai Ogan as a 1st baseman
Cody Skidgel as a designated hitter
The team has recently had an array of senior players graduate out of their ranks, but Smith is no stranger to the rigors of rebuilding.
“Our boys play the game hard and never give up.” Said Smith.
