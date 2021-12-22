The Baker boys basketball team played one of its best quarters of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Pendleton.
But also one of its worst.
And unfortunately the bad quarter was the last, and decisive, one in an 84-66 loss to the Class 5A Buckaroos.
Pendleton, which will drop to the Class 4A ranks in the fall of 2022 and join Baker in the Greater Oregon League, got its first win after starting the season with seven straight losses — five of those by fewer than 11 points, and most coming to Class 5A or 6A schools.
Baker coach Jebron Jones said he wasn’t misled by Pendleton’s record.
“I knew coming in that they are a good team despite their record,” he said. “They came out and played hard all the way through.”
Baker dropped to 6-3, and to No. 7 on the Oregon School Activities Association Class 4A rankings. The loss also ended the Bulldogs’ four-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs trailed just 67-60 entering the fourth quarter, but the Buckaroos dominated the final stanza, 17-6.
“We missed a lot of layups and they hit all kinds of shots, some open looks and some with a hand in their face,” Jones said of Pendleton’s fourth-quarter performance. “They did a great job in the fourth quarter. Some of those shots changed the momentum quite a bit. We dug ourselves too deep of a hole and couldn’t crawl our way out.”
Baker, playing its first game since jumping to the top of the Class 4A rankings after a weekend sweep of Mazama and Klamath Union, scored a season-high 28 points in the first quarter at Pendleton to take a 28-22 lead.
The Bulldogs made six 3-pointers in the first quarter, including two each from sophomores Paul Hobson and Hudson Spike.
“We were real, real unselfish, which led to open looks,” Jones said. “We were making the extra pass. As the game wore on we became less unselfish, and tried to do too much individually.”
The veteran Pendleton team, led mainly by seniors, didn’t fall far behind.
The Buckaroos outscored Baker 21-12 in the second quarter to take a 43-40 lead at halftime.
Andy Oja, Pendleton’s 6-foot-3 senior guard, had eight of his game-high 30 points in the second quarter.
Seniors accounted for 61 of Pendleton’s 84 points, a sharp contrast to Baker’s youthful team, which got 62 of its 66 points from freshmen and sophomores.
After Pendleton extended its lead to double digits in the fourth quarter, Jones said the Bulldogs started to make more bad decisions, gambling on defense and taking ill-conceived shots on offense.
Jones said he reminded his players that the only way to rally from a deficit is to play sound defense and take good shots.
And that takes time, and patience.
“There’s no eight-point shot or 10-point shot,” he said.
Despite the loss, Jones said the game was a “great learning experience” for Baker.
In particular the game was an excellent example of how vital defense is.
“We did not do a great job on defense,” Jones said. “Giving up 84 points, you’re rarely going to win a game.”
He was more satisfied with the Bulldogs’ offensive execution, particularly in the first three quarters.
Spike led Baker with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Freshman Isaiah Jones added 15 points, and fellow freshman Jaron Long was the only other Bulldog in double figures, with 13.
Baker won the JV game, 59-56, and lost the JV2 game, 63-57 in overtime.
The Bulldogs now have an extended holiday break, returning to the Baker gym for a rematch against Pendleton on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.
Jones said he “feels good” about the Bulldogs through the first nine games.
“I’m looking forward to the time off to evaluate what we need to do to get better,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.