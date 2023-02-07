Baker’s eighth grade girls basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season with three easy wins over the past week.
Baker routed Grant Union 54-5 on Feb. 1 at John Day, beat Crane 55-21 on Feb. 4 at BMS, and beat La Grande 57-16 on Feb. 7, also at BMS.
Baker 57, La Grande 16
“The ladies played a great game from start to finish,” Baker coach Jamey Bachman said. “They shot just under 50% from the field.”
Kyndal Chandler had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Jaxyn Ramos had 16 points. Colbi Bachman had 10 points and Kaitlyn Schwin eight.
Lily Logsdon handed out 11 assists.
Coach Bachman also credited Baker’s “aggressive and disruptive defense.”
Baker had 23 steals and 12 blocked shots.
Baker 55, Crane 21
Chandler had 18 points to lead Baker. Ramos had 16 points, Colbi Bachman 11 and Lily Logsdon eight.
“Another great game,” coach Bachman said. “Was close through the first quarter, but solid rebounding allowed us to pull away and gave us a lot of second chance points.”
Chandler, with 20 rebounds, and Ramos, with 18 rebounds, both had double-doubles. Logsdon had eight assists.
“We played great defense in this game,” coach Bachman said. “Jaxyn had five steals and six blocks. Lily and Kyndal each had four steals, and Colbi caused five Crane turnovers. Colbi and Lily both blocked two shots as well. As a team, we ended with 11 blocked shots.”
Baker 54, Grant Union 5
Colbi Bachman led Baker with 22 points. Schwin had 10 points, Chandler nine and Ramos eight.
“We came out and played fast and aggressive, were able to slow things down in the second half and work on a new defense that we had just installed, which the ladies ran pretty well,” coach Bachman said. “We had a lot of fast breaks in this game and were attacking the basket.”
Chandler nearly had a triple-double, with 11 rebounds and nine steals to go along with her nine points.
Macey Morgan had seven steals.
