Baker's state champion eighth grade girls basketball team. Back from, left to right, assistant coach Doug Schwin, Macey Morgan, Kyndal Chandler, Jaxyn Ramos, Maylee Martin, coach Jamey Bachman. Front row, left to right, Kaitlyn Schwin, Lily Logsdon, Colbi Bachman.
Baker’s eighth grade girls basketball team followed its unbeaten regular season by winning five games to claim the state title in the silver division at the Oregon Middle School State Championships March 3-5 in Central Oregon.
Baker beat Henley, of Klamath Falls, 40-36 in the championship game on March 5.
“All the girls played great all weekend and all contributed even in the areas not covered by the stats,” coach Jamey Bachman said.
Baker played its games in Redmond. Other tournament games were in Bend and Prineville.
The silver division is for teams in towns with a Class 4A high school, the classification Baker High School competes in.
However, Bachman said Baker’s eighth graders competed against some Class 5A and 6A schools among the 17 teams in the silver division.
Baker opened the tournament March 3 by beating Sublimity, which is near Stayton, 51-35.
On March 4 Baker beat Cleveland (of Portland) 59-12, and Rex Putnam (of Milwaukie) 47-24.
That completed a 3-0 record in pool play. The winners of five pools competed in a bracket along with the top-ranked second place team.
In a semifinal on March 5, Baker beat Central Middle School, of Monmouth, 50-23 to advance to the title game against Henley.
Baker’s roster includes Macey Morgan, Kyndal Chandler, Jaxyn Ramos, Maylee Martin, Kaitlyn Schwin, Lily Logsdon and Colbi Bachman.
Coach Bachman said he’s excited to watch the girls compete at the high school level starting next season.
“They’ve put in a lot of hard work throughout the years and this is just the beginning of what they and their future teammates are going to do in high school ball,” he said.
Bachman also credited players’ parents for their support, his assistant coaches this year, Doug Schwin and Jayme Ramos, and previous coaches who have worked with this group of players — John Quintela, Kelly Spike-Melo, Stephanie Rasmussen and Angie Rosales.
Bachman also thanked current and former high school coaches who have attended some practices — Jason Ramos, Sonny Gulick, Amy Younger and Mat Sand.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon.
