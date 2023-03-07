8th Grade Bulldog Girls Basketball

Baker's state champion eighth grade girls basketball team. Back from, left to right, assistant coach Doug Schwin, Macey Morgan, Kyndal Chandler, Jaxyn Ramos, Maylee Martin, coach Jamey Bachman. Front row, left to right, Kaitlyn Schwin, Lily Logsdon, Colbi Bachman.

 Lacey Martin/Contributed Photo

Baker’s eighth grade girls basketball team followed its unbeaten regular season by winning five games to claim the state title in the silver division at the Oregon Middle School State Championships March 3-5 in Central Oregon.

Baker beat Henley, of Klamath Falls, 40-36 in the championship game on March 5.

