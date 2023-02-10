Sophie Kaan at Anthony Lakes

BHS student Sofie Kaaen (center) on the slopes at Anthony Lakes, ready to compete in the upcoming races for the Anthony Lakes Ski Racing Association for the Blue Mountain league later in February.

 Leland Bauck/Contributed Photo

High school ski racing is returning to Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.

The Anthony Lakes Ski Racing Association, which includes high schoolers as well as ski racers as young as six, will host the Trouble Creek Slalom and Nordic Race Feb. 25-26 at the ski area about 35 miles northwest of Baker City.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.