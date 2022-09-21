Ash track.jpg
Buy Now

Justin Ash competes for Powder Valley in May 2021. Ash, a sophomore at Eastern Oregon University, has won his first two cross-country meets this year.

 Davis Carbaugh/The (La Grande) Observer, File

Thanks to another dominant performance, this time at the EOU Invitational in La Grande on Friday, Sept. 16, Justin Ash has been named the rize Laboratory Runner of the Week. Ash finished in first in the No. 13 Mounties’ only home meet of the year. With the honor, Ash has now won the award both times in its opening two weeks.

Ash, a sophomore from Baker City and a Powder Valley High School graduate, won the men’s 6,000-meter race in a time of 18:24.73, beating the runner-up by more than 20 seconds in a field of 63 runners.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.