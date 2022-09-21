Thanks to another dominant performance, this time at the EOU Invitational in La Grande on Friday, Sept. 16, Justin Ash has been named the rize Laboratory Runner of the Week. Ash finished in first in the No. 13 Mounties’ only home meet of the year. With the honor, Ash has now won the award both times in its opening two weeks.
Ash, a sophomore from Baker City and a Powder Valley High School graduate, won the men’s 6,000-meter race in a time of 18:24.73, beating the runner-up by more than 20 seconds in a field of 63 runners.
Another EOU runner from Baker County, Caleb Brown, a freshman and Pine Eagle High School graduate, placed 19th.
Ash also won the season-opening meet on Sept. 9 in Talent, Oregon.
“Justin continues to put up some impressive performances and it is exciting to see the progress he has made in the past year,” EOU coach Ben Welch said. “I’m excited to see just how far all his hard work takes him this year.”
Ash and the Mountaineers will take the coming week off and return to action on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the 47th annual Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem. The men’s 8,000-meter race will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Another Baker City runner, Emma Baeth, is a freshman competing for Southern Oregon University.
Baeth placed sixth at the Jim Hunt Invitational in California on Sept. 17, helping lead Southern Oregon to the women's team title.
