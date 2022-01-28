Powder Valley senior Kaden Krieger dunks during the Badgers' 56-35 win over Jordan Valley on Dec. 3, 2021, in the Powder Valley gym. Krieger scored a game-high 18 points in the Badgers' 68-3 win over Griswold on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Helix.
HELIX — The Powder Valley girls and boys basketball teams returned to the court on Thursday, Jan. 27, after a two-week break, and both teams had easy wins over Old Oregon League rival Griswold.
The Badger boys last played Jan. 13, and the girls’ most recent game was on Jan. 14.
The teams had to cancel or postpone some games due in part to COVID-19 issues in the district.
Girls
The Badgers topped Griswold 40-22 after building a solid early lead.
Powder Valley’s Dallee Jo Bingham had a team-high 10 points as the Badgers, who have won three straight, improved to 4-1 in league play and 7-8 overall. Griswold fell to 1-3 in league and 5-9 overall. Griswold’s Ellery Flerchinger led all scorers with 12 points.
The Badgers played stout defense early on, building a 12-4 lead after the first quarter. Four points from Jaycee Gray in the second quarter helped Powder Valley extend a 22-11 lead heading into halftime.
In the second half it was more of the same, as a strong defensive showing by Powder Valley kept the lead in double digits. The Badgers held the Grizzlies to just two points in the third quarter and walked off with the 18-point victory.
Powder Valley played host to Pine Eagle on Friday, Jan. 28.
Boys
The second-ranked Badgers showed no effects from the long gap between games, overwhelming Griswold 68-3 and stretching their winning streak to six games.
Powder Valley took a massive scoring margin early on and never looked back, building a 29-1 lead by the end of the first quarter. Senior forward Kaden Krieger scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter as the Badgers dominated early on. Senior forward Kaiden Dalke hit two three-pointers in the first quarter to help Powder Valley’s offense find its rhythm after two weeks off.
Powder’s senior point guard, Reece Dixon, controlled the tempo early, scoring nine of his 11 points in the first half. Senior guard Clay Martin scored 11 points and Dalke finished with 10. Powder Valley led 43-1 by halftime and never looked back in the second half.
The Badgers improved to 14-1 on the year and 4-0 in Old Oregon League competition. Powder Valley will have a busy upcoming schedule, playing host to Pine Eagle on Friday, Jan. 28, and to Nixyaawii on Saturday, Jan. 29, and then traveling to Wallowa on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
